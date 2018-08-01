Public auction for fuel stations to be announced

MUSCAT: The public auction committee for the governmental lands held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Seif bin Aamir al Shaqsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Head of the Committee. The meeting discussed the initial preparation for the public auction for some public sites that have been allocated for the different economic uses. The public auction is expected to begin within the coming few months. The meeting discussed the procedures for the public auction on the governmental lands which include the integrated petrol stations on the main roads starting from Al Batinah Expressway. The details of the auction will be unveiled during the coming period. It should be noted that the public auction committee for the governmental lands chaired by the Ministry of Housing, includes members representing the Ministry of Finance, the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. — ONA

