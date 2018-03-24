PTI, Assarain, Renaissance post victories

MUSCAT: Passage to India (PTI) continued to impress in the shortest version of the game, handing Muscat CT a 6-wicket defeat in the Premier Division T20 Cricket League match at the Ministry of Sports (MoS) grassy ground 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Batting first, Muscat posted 151 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to useful knocks by captain Vaibhav Wategaonkar (47 off 31) and Ayaan Khan (33 off 26). Syed Amir Ali bowled well to claim 3 for 31 while Muhammed Zahir Siddiqui bagged 2 for 30.

PTI surpassed the target without much trouble, scoring 155 for 4 in 18.3 overs. Sadiq Hassan Kirmani led the way with 24-ball 41 while Arbaz Qureshi (29 off 22) and Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui (27 not out off 21) made useful contributions too. Munis Ansari was brilliant with the ball, taking 2 for 22 in his 4-over spell.

Brief scores: Muscat CT 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Wategaonkar 47 – 6×4, Ayaan Khan 33 – 4×4. Syed Amir Ali 3-31, Muhammed Zahir Siddiqui 2-30) lost to PTI 155 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Sadiq Hassan Kirmani 41 – 2×4, 3×6, Arbaz Qureshi 29 – 4×4, 1×6, Zeeshan Ahmed 27 not out – 1×4, 1×6. Munis Ansari 2-22) by 6 wickets.

Zeeshan powers Assarain to win over Al Turki

Leading from the front, captain Zeeshan Maqsood steered Assarain to a massive 98-run victory against Al Turki NMC in a game played at the same venue on Wednesday night.

Batting first, Assarain scored 163 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to superb batting by Muhammed Nadeem (51 off 32) and Zeeshan (44 off 21). Jigneshbhai Patel and Adnan Ul Haq claimed two wickets each.

Teetering at 34 for 5, Al Turki was soon dismissed for 65 in 15.5 overs. Gulam Shaikh topscored with 18 off 15 balls. Shiju Shylajakumari and Zeeshan bowled outstanding spells taking 3 for 14 and 2 for 9 respectively.

Brief scores: Assarain 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Muhammed Nadeem 51 – 4×4, 2×6, Zeeshan Maqsood 44 – 6×4, 2×6. Jigneshbhai Patel 2-24, Adnan Ul Haq 2-39) thrashed Al Turki NMC 65 all out in 15.5 overs (Gulam Shaikh 18 – 2×4. Shiju Shylajakumari 3-14, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-09) by 98 runs.

Renaissance stop NYDT

In an A Division T20 League game at the MoS grassy ground 2, Rishabh Verma struck a superb unbeaten 59 off 54 to help Renaissance CT to an exciting 7-wicket win over NYDT.

Opting to bat first, NYDT was bundled out for 119 in 19.2 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed and Adil Abbas Ali scored 28 and 23 respectively. Ishtiaq Muhammed and Amit Eranda took three wickets each. Rishabh (59 off 54) stayed on to see his side to victory in 19 overs as Renaissance scored 123 for 3.

Brief scores: NYDT 119 all out in 19.2 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 28 – 1×4, 1×6, Adil Abbas Ali 23 – 1×4. Ishtiaq Muhammed 3-18, Amit Eranda 3-29) lost to Renaissance (Rishabh Verma 59 not – 8×4) by 7 wickets.

