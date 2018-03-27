Arts Features 

PSO launches exhibit showing new members photographs

Oman Observer

In its pursuit of improving the skills of young photographers and showcasing the best of the best, the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) launched the annual exhibition for new members last Monday in the headquarters of the society.

The exhibition included 65 photos from 42 members, showcasing different themes and issues. The exhibition aims at welcoming the new members in the professional photography field.
With this launch and their acceptance into the society, the new members will have a chance to work with their skillful partners from PSO who have already wide experience in the field. They will receive instructions and needed guidance to direct their talents in the right track.

