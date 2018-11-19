Proud to celebrate peace, stability of Sultanate, says Sayyid Badr

Muscat, Nov 19 – Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday said “we are proud to celebrate the fact that our country has enjoyed peace and stability for many decades”. The highlight is that Oman enjoys positive, stable and friendly relations with all countries, he said on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Oman’s National Day. “There is more to Oman’s achievements than stability, security and excellent foreign relations,” he said, adding the development of the Sultanate of Oman over the past decades has been a “continuous process, fully recognised internationally”.

The recent military exercises, he said, have clearly demonstrated that Oman’s armed forces are “capable and highly professional”.

“They (armed forces) provide the backbone of security that enables us all to live in peace,” he said.

According to him, the National Day is a great occasion to reflect and celebrate Oman’s achievements over the years.

A few weeks ago, the World Economic Forum ranked Oman among the four most peaceful countries in the world.

“We have very low rate of crime, we have a very small prison population, and we enjoy a remarkable degree of social unity and a degree of social unity unmatched anywhere else in the world.”

He said above all, and for all of this, we offer humble thanks and gratitude to our beloved Sultan, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “It is his leadership that has made all this possible, and it is the greatest privilege of my life to serve my country under his leadership.” The people of Oman, even the generations as yet unborn, will forever be in his debt. “Today and every day, we salute His Majesty. Let us also honour him by recommitting ourselves to the values of peace and tolerance that His Majesty has so wisely fostered for all these years,” said Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy.

Lakshmi Kothaneth