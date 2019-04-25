Protection of intellectual property holds the key

MUSCAT: The International Conference on Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property and Sustainable Economic Development on its second day on Thursday discussed the role of intellectual property protection in attracting investment and industry, which was presented by Judge Mousa bin Salim al Azri, an appeal judge in the General Directorate of Judicial Inspection.

The conference, organised by the Administrative Council of the Judiciary, aims at explaining the concept of intellectual property rights and their importance in the development of the national economy, the role of the judiciary in the protection of intellectual property rights in order to achieve sustainable economic development and encourage internal and external investment in the Sultanate.

Another working paper presented on Thursday was entitled ‘Intellectual Property and Scientific Research’, which was presented by Muhanna bin Hamad al Zuhaimi, Intellectual Property Specialist from The Research Council (TRC).

The second theme, entitled ‘Challenges to Intellectual Property’, included three working papers.

The first paper on the ‘Intellectual Property and the Principle of Unfair Competition’ was presented by Judge Yousef bin Said al Rashdi, a judge at the Court of First Instance in Al Seeb.

Dr Omar Mohammed Shoukri, Judge of the Court of Appeal in Al Seeb, presented a working paper entitled ‘Intellectual Property and Technology’.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Director of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, presented a working paper entitled ‘Intellectual Property and Innovation’. — ONA

