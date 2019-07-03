Proposals on Public Debt Law, biotechnology usage discussed

MUSCAT, July 3 – The Bureau of the State Council on Wednesday discussed the proposals of the Economic Committee titled “Framework and determinants of the Public Debt Law”, the Social Committee’s suggestions on the “Reality of services provided by sports clubs and ways of benefiting from them to serve the community” and the Special Committee’s assessment on the “Promulgation of a law to regulate the uses of biotechnology and its products and the protection of genetic data in the Sultanate”. The meeting decided to present the proposals at the

upcoming regular sessions of the Council in July.

The Bureau of the Council, which held its 12th meeting of the 4th annual session of the 6th term of the Council, was chaired by State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri and attended by the Bureau members and the Secretary General of the Council.

Dr Al Mantheri appreciated the efforts made by the members of the Bureau and the Council members, besides the committees, the General Secretariat and other divisions of the Council, to facilitate efficient and timely completion of the tasks entrusted to them.

The Bureau, in addition to discussing the proposals of the committees, also reviewed the proposed amendments to the regulation of State Council employees.

The meeting evaluated the 13/14/15th Regular sessions held on June 26, July 1 and July 2.

The Bureau also reviewed the follow-up reports on the implementation of the resolutions approved at the 11th meeting of the Bureau committee.

At the end of the session, the Bureau finalised the agenda for the 16th and 17th regular sessions to be held on July 9 and 10 .

