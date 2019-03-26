Proposal to rank firms on Omanisation okayed

MUSCAT, MARCH 26 – Majlis Ash’shura has endorsed the Youth and Human Resources Committee’s proposal to rank the private sector companies based on their Omanisation percentages, said a statement released on Tuesday.

Stressing that the Omanisation-related polices should cater to the qualitative needs of the jobs market, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, said efforts should also aim at creating a conducive work environment for citizens.

It may be noted that the Youth and Human Resources Committee had submitted a report with suggestions to meet the challenges of finding jobs for Omanis.

The report identified that the main problem is the lack of specialised training and some of the private sector companies cannot financially support training programmes.

There is a need for the government to step in with a one year to 18 months of specialised training schemes in the private sector.

It said instead of focusing on merely the Omanisation percentage, efforts should be made to empower Omanis to find jobs over a long-term programme.

The committee focused on 12 of the economic sectors that are capable of achieving higher ratios and providing jobs for Omanis.

The committee also recommends raising the fees for the recruitment of expatriate workers in the leadership and supervisory posts.

Fees should be linked with the wages of the expatriates. These fees should be used to train the national cadres.

