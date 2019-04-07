Prophet’s Ascension, a journey of relief!

Challenges keep coming every now and then throughout the life. Regardless how big or small challenges and obstacles are, they are part of our daily routine. It’s a common fact! However, challenges are not always tend to be serious ones, but they are matters that require part of our attention, time and effort. This is the beauty of life; every dawn comes with a different surprise that might be pleasing or frustrating. What matters is the way we handle every challenge we come across every single day! It’s our call whether to make it or break it as possibly we could receive more than a challenge on a day! Occasionally, it’s our work place, others’ attitude, or finance-related issues are being the reasons behind us getting challenged or irritated. Our feelings and personalities as well as those whom we work or live with could be another reason too.

It happens like anything else in life as days are not always the same. Yet, it’s we who control how we run the show every single day of our life, regardless of what happens around us. Being positive and looking at the positive side of each experience we come across is the best way to overcome the disappointing or unpleasant moments. Although it’s not easy to manage our reaction, attitudes and feelings, we should always try our best to enjoy every moment of life.

Looking back at history, let’s reflect on the story of the Ascension Day of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). This day, which is also called Isra and Miraj, was a 2-part night journey arranged by the Almighty Allah for the Prophet. The first part, Isra, was a travel on the back of a winged mule-like white beast, called Buraq, from Mecca to Jerusalem in Palestine, where he led the past Prophets in prayer. The second part was ascension of the Prophet to Heaven where he was instructed by Allah of the duty for Muslims to pray five times a day, which is still a pillar of Islam.

The story of Isra and Miraj is described in the Holy Quran in the versus: “Glory to Him Who carried His beloved by night from the Sacred Masjid to the Furthest Masjid, whose precincts We have blessed, to show him of Our wonders! He it is Who is All-Hearing, All-Seeing! Remember when We said to you that your Lord encompasses mankind in His knowledge. Nor did We make the vision We showed you except as a test to people, as also the accursed tree in the Quran.”

It has been believed that the Isra and Miraj were not only physical journeys, but of a high spiritual level where the Prophet made the journey through spiritual vision. During his ascension, he was met by the past Prophets Adam, Abraham, Moses and Jesus and others as well. It’s also stated that the Angel Gabriel accompanied him to some extent of the ascension.

The ascension was also a matter of seeing heaven and hell and of getting new revelations from Allah. Before the night was over, the Prophet Muhammed had returned to Mecca where his journey began. It is important to remember that this ascension was not the end of Muhammad’s life for he lived about another 10 years after that.

The Isra and Miraj journey was a relief to the Prophet after he lost his wife Khadija and his uncle Abdulmotalib who was signifying the real family support to him.

The occasion is being observed by Muslims all over the world on the 27th of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most important events in the history of Islam. The anniversary of this historical story signifies the importance of patience while facing the challenges of life. As well, it teaches human beings how strong they should be like all the Prophets of Allah who were struggling with their people. They spared no effort to guide their people and teach them the religions and messages from Allah.

