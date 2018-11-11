Prophet Birthday and National Day holidays announced

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the Holy Prophet Birthday (PBUH), the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th Glorious National Day and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the official holiday for the two occasions for employees in the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus will be from Tuesday (November 20) to Thursday (November 22). Work will resume on Sunday (November 25). This came in a decision issued on Sunday by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council.

Sayyid Khalid seized the two occasions to extend sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, and the Omani people and the dear country further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims with blessings and welfare. Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, also issued a ministerial decision stating that the holiday for the Holy Prophet Birthday (PBUH) and the National Day for employees working in private sector companies and establishments will be from November 20 to 22.

The decision allows employers and employees to agree on work arrangements to compensate this holiday, if necessity arises. All employees in the private sector extended sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life. — ONA