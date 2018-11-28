Promotions for 2010 batch govt staff from November 2018

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Public Authority for Radio and Television and Ministry of Civil Service in separate statements, issued by the respective ministers, have decided to promote their employees.

The statements said, “Employees of the 2010 batch will be promoted as of November 1, 2018 in line with the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to upgrade Omani employees from the seniority of 2010.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on October 7 issued Royal directives to promote the 2010 batch of Omani government employees.

The Council of Ministers on Sunday issued a statement to this effect : “Within the context of the continuous attention of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the people of this dear homeland and His Majesty’s keenness to provide suitable conditions for all that might achieve the public interest, His Majesty the Sultan issued his Royal directives to promote the 2010 batch of Omani state (government) employees. “Accordingly, the Council of Ministers, in its session on Sunday (October 7, 2018), tasked the departments concerned to undertake all necessary measures to implement the Royal directives in this respect.”

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, expressed thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for his Royal directives to promote the 2010 batch of Omani government employees. In a statement, the minister of civil service said these directives represent a continuation of His Majesty’s grants and his keenness to enhance job-related aspects for the Omani employees. This is really a happy occasion that will be celebrated by everyone.

These directives will offer a motivation for all government employees to work diligently and exert more efforts in their jobs, the minister added.

Shaikh Al Marhoon said that all relevant authorities will work to implement the Royal directives and the Ministry of Civil Service will carry out necessary procedures in this regard.