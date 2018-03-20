Prominent Omani figure named Honorary Consul of Austria

A new Austrian Honorary Consul has been appointed in the Sultanate. Shaikh Faisal al Hashar, a well-known high-level executive in corporate and business circles, was named Honorary Consul of Austria in the Sultanate at a ceremony held at Oman Sheraton on Monday under the auspices of Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also present were a number of local government and business officials, Honorary Consuls of the European Union in Oman, and members of the Austrian community.

In remarks, Gregor W Koessler, Austrian Ambassador for Oman, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said that Austria highly welcomed the opportunity to open the first Austrian Honorary Consulate in Muscat. Shaikh Faisal al Hashar, a highly respected personality, would proudly serve as the new Austrian Honorary Consul in Oman, the Ambassador said, while expressing his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for granting the exequatur.

