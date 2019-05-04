Head stories 

Projected deficit at RO 2.8 billion

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The economic performance of the Sultanate has gained significant support this year as a result of improvement in the average price of Oman crude, which crossed $64 as at the end of last April, as well as helping in containing budget deficit. The 2019 Budget also adopted a balanced approach and projected a fiscal deficit at RO 2.8 billion in 2019, somewhat lower as compared to RO 3 billion provided in 2018 Budget. Non-oil activities also gained momentum as the government went ahead in taking necessary measures by increasing the participation of the private sector. Inflation remained at a limited level to stand 0.43 per cent in March.

You May Also Like

HM greeted by leaders

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greeted by leaders

Opening new horizons in bilateral cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Opening new horizons in bilateral cooperation

Massive tanker bomb kills 43 in Syria town

Oman Observer Comments Off on Massive tanker bomb kills 43 in Syria town