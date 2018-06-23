Project to identify space launch sites in Oman

MUSCAT: The Global Space and Technology Company (GSTC) will on Wednesday launch a project to study and determine the best space launching platform sites in the Sultanate. The 18-month study aims to obtain accurate and documented scientific data for suitable space launch sites in the Sultanate. This study is expected to play an encouraging role for further scientific research. The ceremony will be held under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Salim al Rawahi, CEO of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Bahia al Shu’aibia, GSTC Founder and CEO, said that the project is to encourage scientific research and capacity development, and it inspires nations and the youth of Oman in particular and the business sector for its importance and its role in the continuity of development in the world. — ONA

