Production of standard grade petrol surges 36 per cent to 6.74m barrels

MUSCAT: The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries has seen a significant 36 per cent jump to touch 6.74 million barrels in the first half of this year, over the same period of last year.

However, the output of super grade petrol (M-95) declined by 23 per cent to 5.94 million barrels during the first half of this year, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The surge in production of standard grade petrol over super grade petrol was supported by a significant growth in demand.

The Sultanate has two refineries, namely Mina Al Fahal (Muscat) and Sohar Refinery, which are owned by Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

The NCSI report also showed that gas oil (diesel) output rose by 26 per cent to 14.82 million barrels, while aviation fuel production surged ahead by 138 per cent to 6.72 million barrels during January till June 2018, against the same period of last year.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also rose by 40 per cent to 3.14 million barrels during the first half of this year.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 6.24 million barrels were sold in the domestic market. Further, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol stood at 5.63 million barrels, while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country were at 8.27 million barrels during January till June period of 2018.

Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil stood at 2.34 million barrels, while LPG sales within the country touched 1.28 million barrels during January-June period of 2018.

The production of petrochemicals by Orpic refineries also showed a marked growth in the first half. For instance, production of benzene for the first six months of 2018 touched 111,000 tonnes, while paraxylene output was up by 20 per cent at 327,000 tonnes.

Also, the refineries produced 146,000 tonnes of polypropylene during the first six months of 2018, registering a 17-per cent growth over the output for the same period of last year. The Sultanate’s refineries exported 103,000 tonnes of benzene during the first six months of 2018, while exports of paraxylene stood at 300,000 tonnes.

In addition, exports of polypropylene were up 4 per cent at 114,000 tonnes during the first half of 2018, over the same period of last year. — ONA

Related