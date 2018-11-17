Local 

Producer inflation rises 26.9 per cent

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s producer price index (PPI)-based inflation rose by 26.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, over the same period of last year, mainly driven by a surge in oil and gas prices, according to the latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Prices of oil and gas products increased by 32.2 per cent while the prices of non-oil products rose by 5.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, over the same period of the previous year.

