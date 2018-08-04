LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Probe ordered as doctor refuses emergency patient

Oman Observer , , , ,

Muscat : The Ministry of Health (MoH) said it is following up reports about an alternate doctor  who refused to attend a child’s case in an emergency at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

The ministry, in a statement, confirmed that the concerned parties are following up the matter with utmost importance and a contact has been made with the concerned person. The investigation is underway in this matter, which could considered an unacceptable individual behaviour.”

 

 

You May Also Like

Oman workers preparing food with waste from abattoirs?

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman workers preparing food with waste from abattoirs?

Sultanate, Norway discuss ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Norway discuss ties

UAE delegation visits Oman Maritime Security Centre

Oman Observer Comments Off on UAE delegation visits Oman Maritime Security Centre