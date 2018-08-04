Probe ordered as doctor refuses emergency patient

Muscat : The Ministry of Health (MoH) said it is following up reports about an alternate doctor who refused to attend a child’s case in an emergency at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

The ministry, in a statement, confirmed that the concerned parties are following up the matter with utmost importance and a contact has been made with the concerned person. The investigation is underway in this matter, which could considered an unacceptable individual behaviour.”