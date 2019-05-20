Private investments sought for Muscat Festival

Muscat: In a major decision that is expected to change the shape and size of the annual Muscat Festival, the private sector has been invited to make major investments in its management. The Muscat Municipality has invited the private sector companies to take part in organizing the 2020 edition of the festival, which will be held early 2020 between January 16 and February 15.

The proposal includes conducting a variety of events, including cultural and entertainment concerts and theatre programmes among others. The main events will take place at Naseem Gardens, Amerat Park and the Al Madina Auditorium in Qurum.Interested parties have been asked to send their proposals at the Municipality’s head office in Ruwi.

“The general feedback about the festival is that it is getting monotonous with same events and activities planned for each year. Also, some of the events are curtailed every passing year for funds constraints,” said an official earlier associated with the event.

The public sector should yet have a major role in organizing the event, but they should encourage private companies in the overall management and the ones with innovative ideas should get the preference, he added. The corporate sector should be encouraged to offer incentives to visitors such as prizes through raffle draws, which will help raise income from the event.

“The event should get really international as it used to be in the early days, whether it is shopping or entertainment shows, without compromising on the local flavour,” said Khalid, who has been to the festivals in some of the neighbouring countries. He added that some Omani firms, including banks, have been actively taking part in foreign festivals.