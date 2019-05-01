Priority to preserve livelihood of citizens

MUSCAT: Blessed by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, presided over a ceremony to honour the competencies in the GCC civil service and administrative development sectors at Al Bustan Palace Hotel Muscat on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, HH Sayyid Fahd said: “I am happy to attend this ceremony to honour the competencies of the GCC civil sectors. I would like to convey the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to his brothers the leaders of the GCC countries.” HH Sayyid pointed out that this initiative is good for the youth in the GCC countries who have proved their competence and their ability for giving. He expressed pride for the administrative leaders in the GCC countries, hoping that the initiative will continue to honour as many leaders as possible.

HH Sayyid Fahd valued the efforts being exerted in the civil service sector and the efforts aimed at finding new administrative competencies in the GCC states, expressing his satisfaction over the Sultanate’s achievements.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, HH Sayyid Fahd spoke about the issue of oil which, he said, is subject to economic and political considerations as well as other considerations. He stressed the importance of preserving the livelihood of the citizens.

He stressed the importance of the initiative in supporting young people for what they have proved worthy both in the Sultanate and in the GCC countries.

HH Sayyid Fahd added: “They are undoubtedly able to give more and we feel proud of the youth and the GCC management leaders”.

The civil service is part of the government system and everyone seeks to develop it for effectively contributing in creating and polishing the administrative competencies of any country, he added.

HH Sayyid Fahd said: “The achievements of young people in the Sultanate and in the GCC countries are a source of pride and we hope that the youth support initiatives in the GCC countries would continue in all fields.”

At the beginning of the ceremony, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, delivered a speech during which he said, “The assertion of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos since the beginning of the Blessed Renaissance in 1970 that the citizen is the basis of real development in its solid construction” is the starting point in presenting a proposal on behalf of the Sultanate to honour annually 30 administrative personalities from the GCC countries (five from each country) who have made a mark in the process of administrative work with GCC Medal for Civil Service and Administrative Development.

He added that this proposal received the approval and support of the ministers and heads of civil service and administrative development in the GCC states which was approved by the GCC Ministerial Council at its session in March 2017.

Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, said that the idea behind this honouring came at the 15th meeting of the Committee of Ministers and Heads of Civil Service in the GCC countries in recognition of the efforts of administrative competencies in the civil service sectors in the GCC countries.

At the end of the ceremony, 30 senior management figures were honoured with GCC Medal in Civil Service and Administrative Development (5 from each country), in recognition of the efforts of the GCC civil service employees to achieve the aspirations of the GCC leaders, to promote the overall Gulf development fields and maintain the achievements made. The ceremony was attended by their Highnesses, excellencies, heads of GCC Civil Service and Administrative Development Institutions, heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to the Sultanate. — ONA

Photos by Mohamed Al Rashdi