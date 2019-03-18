Priority for sustainable cities under Oman Vision 2040

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 – Plans are afoot to develop the Sultanate into a sustainable knowledge society, it was revealed on Monday at the Smart Cities and Industry 4.0 Summit, organised as part of Comex 2019 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

The summit is focusing on key topics, including blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, Cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, and cognitive computing.

Inaugurated by Tareq Sulaiman al Farsi, CEO of Al Raffd Fund, in the presence of Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA, around 30 speakers and experts from different international, local, public and private entities took part in the summit.

Ibrahim Talib al Wardi, director-general of eServices at ITA, said that Oman is fully ready for Smart Cities’ investments with great concern, and national priority is given to plan, build and develop sustainable cities as part of Oman Vision 2040.

He added: “Oman’s achievements in digital transformation aims to transfer Oman into a sustainable knowledge community through leveraging ICT to enhance government services, enrich business sector and empower individuals.”

Dr Riyadh Moosa, CEO of iNNOVATEQ, Oman, presented ‘Nibras’ which is an Omani solution that has been developed in Petroleum Development

Oman (PDO) over the last 10 years to deploy the concept of Exceptional Based Surveillance for Petroleum asset management.

