Pressure grows in Austria for paternity leave for all

Philippe Schwab –

Austria’s leaders are coming under increasing pressure to grant statutory paternity leave to all fathers, despite fierce resistance in business circles.

Austria has allowed fathers to take an unpaid month off following the birth of their children — the so-called “Papamonat” or “daddy’s month” — since 2017, but at the employer’s discretion.

During the four weeks, the new dads receive 700 euros in social security payments — a right the country’s opposition parties want to extend to all fathers without the need for boss approval.

The Social Democrats, Greens and liberal NEOS party are calling for the change, as well as the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), the junior partner in the ruling coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives.

Deputy Chancellor and FPOe chief Heinz-Christian Strache returned to work this week after taking a month off following the birth of his son, Hendrik, on January 1.

“The time enables you as a father to form an important bond with your child and it is really good,” the 49-year-old politician said.

More than eight per cent of new dads — or 7,338 in all — took advantage of the Papamonat in 2018 and its supporters say demand is growing.

Nevertheless, the push for statutory paternity leave is putting the business-friendly ruling Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) in a difficult position.

Companies and employers point to the booming economy, where unemployment is low at 4.7 per cent but where a lack of qualified personnel is beginning to make itself felt.

“It’s very difficult for a small company with only a few workers to cope with the prolonged absence of an employee,” argues Karlheinz Kopf, head of the employers’ association WKOe.

“It’s an enormous challenge for SMEs. These should not be penalised, as they form the backbone of the Austrian economy,” Kopf said.

OeVP Economy Minister Margarete Schramboeck agrees.

“You can’t further penalise companies that already pay heavy welfare charges without threatening jobs.”

The OeVP and businesses say the EU has already agreed to bring in paternity leave lasting a minimum of 10 days, during which the fathers would receive an equivalent amount to sick pay.

According to a poll carried out by Unique Research for the weekly magazine Profil, 56 per cent said they definitely supported the Papamonat.

A further 25 per cent were in favour “in principle”, while only 10 per cent were against it. — AFP

