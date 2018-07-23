President Duterte pledges ‘unrelenting’ drug war

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pledged on Monday to press ahead with a war on drugs that has already killed thousands, and castigated critics of his signature initiative. Duterte opened his annual State of the Nation Address with a defence of the narcotics crackdown that is now in its third year and remains largely supported in the Philippines despite fierce international censure. “Let me begin by putting it bluntly: the war against illegal drugs is far from over,” he told hundreds of lawmakers, celebrities and dignitaries. “It will be as relentless and chilling, if you will, as on the day it began.” Duterte launched the crackdown shortly after coming to power in June 2016. Since then authorities claim 4,354 alleged drug users and dealers have been killed in police operations. — AFP

