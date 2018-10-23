President Abbas concludes visit

President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and his delegation left Muscat on Tuesday after a three-day visit to the Sultanate during which he met His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The guest and his delegation were seen off by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Tayseer Ali Farhat, Ambassador of the State of Palestine appointed to the Sultanate, and members of the embassy. During the visit, the Palestinian President was accompanied by Jibril Rajoub, Secretary of Fatah Central Committee, Hussein al Sheikh, Minister of Civil Affairs, Maj Gen Majed Faraj, Head of the General Intelligence Service, the Palestinian Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate and some officials. — ONA

