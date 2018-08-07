Preparations under way for Omani Products Expo in Kenya

The Organising Committee of Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) met recently to discuss the latest preparation updates for the upcoming OPEX 2018 which will take place during the period from October 29 to November 1, 2018 in Kenya.

The meeting was held in the presence of Ayman bin Abdullah al Hasani, Chairman of OPEX Organising Committee, and a number of committee members, at the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat.

OPEX series of exhibitions are organised by a committee formed by Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). The ninth edition of OPEX this year aspires at exploring new markets for the Omani products in Kenya and its neighbouring markets, in addition to strengthening bilateral relations with Kenya.

The exhibitors have nominated Kenya to be the next destination for OPEX and they have expressed their enthusiasm to explore the African market in general and the Kenyan market in particular.

Kenya and its neighbouring countries have promising and dynamic markets, which would offer a variety of opportunities for

the Omani industrialists in these markets.

OPEX events seek to diversify the export channels of Omani products, boost export relations and increase the volume of exports by providing the Omani exporters with the opportunity to introduce their products to new markets, and find commercial agents for distributing products in the foreign markets.

