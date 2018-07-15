Preparations to host AWO conference in Dec reviewed

CAIRO: Oman’s delegation chaired by Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), and Head of the Supreme Council of the Arab Women Organisation (AWO) in its 8th term, paid a visit to the headquarters of the AWO in Cairo.

Al Siyabiyah was received by Dr Fadia Kiwan, Director-General of AWO, and Dr Malika El Serroukh, Vice-Director-General of AWO.

The two sides reviewed all preparations set to host the seventh conference of AWO in Oman during the month of December.

The upcoming conference will weigh the importance of women economic empowerment and the reinforcement of justice, peace and citizenship values.

The chairwoman pointed out that the AWO plays a vital role in linking the gap between Arab women, who have to closely discuss the issues and challenges encountering them and launch an Arab strategy to promote the real presence of the Arab women.

Al Siyabiyah toured the new headquarters of the organisation and met with various units during her visit. — ONA

