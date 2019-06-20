Pre-marriage counselling for the youth

STAFF REPORTER

RUSTAQ, JUNE 20

The Social Development Committee, represented by Al Rustaq Charity Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, has organised a workshop to give pre-marriage counselling to the youth who have registered for the second mass wedding to be held in Rustaq on July 5.

Saeed al Maktoumi, head of the Community Awareness Department at the Ministry of Social Development, led the workshop for the male participants and discussed with them their dreams and plans for the future. The workshop for female participants was conducted by Maryam al Hariri, a community programme specialist at the Department of Social Development in Rustaq.

The workshops imparted knowledge about the nature of both genders and their responsibilities. The speakers dealt with the major issues the youth face during the engagement period and after their marriage. They also gave tips to avoid conflicts in and misunderstanding in the family relationships.

Al Maktoumi said ego and pride could spoil marriages and harm family relations, and explained to them how to keep such evils at bay.

Nasser al Abri, member of the Shura Council, spoke about the legal aspects regarding divorce and the legal provisions of the marital relationship and the consequences of divorce.

At the end of the workshop, Harun bin Nasser al Awfi gave an overview of the preparations of the mass wedding at Rustaq which will be held

with the participation of 70 grooms on July 5 at the public celebration area in Rustaq.

