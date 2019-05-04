Power production up by 8.9 pc

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s total electricity production until the end of February 2019 rose by 8.9 per cent to reach 4.375.9 GW per hour compared to the same period last year, when the total production was 4.019.8 GW per hour. Meanwhile, water production till the end of February 2019 increased by 7.4 per cent to reach 66.8 million cubic metres compared to 62.2 million cubic metres in the same period in 2018, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total electricity production in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah and the Governorate of Al Dhahirah reached 2.753.3 GW per hour at the end of February 2019, recording an average increase of 14.8 per cent over the same period in 2018, when the production was 2.397.7 GW per hour. The total electricity production in the Governorate Al Sharqiyah reached 775.7 GW per hour compared to an output of 564.1 GW last year.

Total electricity production in the Governorate of Musandam also increased by 34.5 per cent by the end of the two-month period of 2019, reaching 42.9 GW per hour compared to 2018, when it amounted to 31.9 GW per hour. The governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta also recorded a rise in total electricity production by 7.7 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total electricity production in the Governorate of Muscat fell by 51 per cent till the end of February 2019 to reach 198.0 GW per hour compared to 404.3 GW during the same period of 2018. In the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, the total electricity production fell by 51.1 per cent until the end of February 2019 to reach 58.0 GW per hour compared to 2018, when it was 118.5 GW per hour.

The net figures are inclusive of purchases by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (RAEC) from local power generating entities, as well as output from auto-generators and diesel rental units.

The Sultanate’s net electricity production till the end of February 2019 witnessed a rise of 10.1 per cent to touch 4.201.9 GW per hour compared to 3.817.9 GW per hour achieved during the prior year period. As per the NCSI data, the governorates of North and South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah topped the list of governorates with the highest net electricity production, reaching 2.608.4 GW per hour from 2.246.5 GW per hour in 2018. — ONA

