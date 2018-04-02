Poulter stars in Texas to punch ticket to Masters

HOUSTON: Ian Poulter dramatically earned the final Masters invitation, defeating American tour rookie Beau Hossler at the first extra play-off hole to capture the Houston Open on Sunday.

Poulter now joins a Masters field of 87 competitors, returning to Augusta National for a first time since 2016 with his appearance making amends after falling short a week ago in trying to qualify for the year’s first Major championship.

“I had to dig deep today and I am delighted with the way I played and how I’ve managed to come behind to win,” Poulter said.

Poulter, 42 had been three shots clear of his 23-year-old rival standing on the 11th tee but then found himself one behind when Hossler birdied four holes in succession from the 11th to move one shot clear at 19-under par.

Poulter then drew on his enormous Ryder Cup experience to hole a 20-foot birdie putt at the 72nd green to tie Hossler’s score of 67 and for both to finish on 19-under to send the event into extra holes.

Hossler then handed Poulter his first victory since 2012 in finding a fairway bunker with his drive and then sending his second into the water, eventually taking a triple bogey seven to Poulter’s victory par.

“I had a good read on my putt on the final green in regulation as Beau’s putt was on much the same line and I knew it was going to break a fraction right and it did, so I rolled it in at the right time,” said Poulter.

The firebrand English golfer drew on his Austin disappointment a week ago when he missed out on a Masters’ berth by just .0302 of a World Ranking point. Poulter then lost his afternoon quarter-final encounter in Austin to move to World No. 51. — AFP

