Golf Sports 

Poulter stars in Texas to punch ticket to Masters

Oman Observer

HOUSTON: Ian Poulter dramatically earned the final Masters invitation, defeating American tour rookie Beau Hossler at the first extra play-off hole to capture the Houston Open on Sunday.
Poulter now joins a Masters field of 87 competitors, returning to Augusta National for a first time since 2016 with his appearance making amends after falling short a week ago in trying to qualify for the year’s first Major championship.
“I had to dig deep today and I am delighted with the way I played and how I’ve managed to come behind to win,” Poulter said.
Poulter, 42 had been three shots clear of his 23-year-old rival standing on the 11th tee but then found himself one behind when Hossler birdied four holes in succession from the 11th to move one shot clear at 19-under par.
Poulter then drew on his enormous Ryder Cup experience to hole a 20-foot birdie putt at the 72nd green to tie Hossler’s score of 67 and for both to finish on 19-under to send the event into extra holes.
Hossler then handed Poulter his first victory since 2012 in finding a fairway bunker with his drive and then sending his second into the water, eventually taking a triple bogey seven to Poulter’s victory par.
“I had a good read on my putt on the final green in regulation as Beau’s putt was on much the same line and I knew it was going to break a fraction right and it did, so I rolled it in at the right time,” said Poulter.
The firebrand English golfer drew on his Austin disappointment a week ago when he missed out on a Masters’ berth by just .0302 of a World Ranking point. Poulter then lost his afternoon quarter-final encounter in Austin to move to World No. 51. — AFP

Share Button

You May Also Like

Root wants England to make start ‘count’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Root wants England to make start ‘count’

Bottas grabs pole, Hamilton crashes out

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bottas grabs pole, Hamilton crashes out

Lahm retirement surprises Bayern

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lahm retirement surprises Bayern