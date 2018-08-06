Possibility of rising dust over desert areas

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) indicated that there is chance of dust rising wind over desert and open areas of Al-Dahirah, Al-Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle will continue. Clear to partly cloudy skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of convective clouds development over Al-Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during afternoon. There are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea.

Along the coastal area of Sea of Oman winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night. While along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly moderate to fresh and over the rest of the Sultanate governorates wind will be westerly to northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh.

For motorists travelling to and returning from Dhofar, ROP has warned of low visibility due to moving sand dunes because of strong winds between Adam Qatabit .