Possibility of rains in some areas: Oman Met

Muscat: The latest satellite images display the presence of thick clouds over the Hajar mountains and surrounding areas with varying rainfall – thunderstorms with occasional active winds.

There are opportunities for some rain clouds to be extended to parts of the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman, Oman Meteorology said.

“Mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershowers associated with hail over Al Hajar Mountains

and adjoining areas extended to the coastal areas of Oman Sea towards afternoon and evening. Chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds of fog patches along

Arabian Sea coastal areas,” the general forecast said.