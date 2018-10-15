Portugal pile more misery on Scotland with friendly win

Barcelona: Portugal earned a comfortable 3-1 victory over Scotland at a half-empty Hampden in a friendly on Sunday. Wolves winger Helder Costa scored a debut goal for his country to break the deadlock just before half time, after what had been a relatively promising opening by Scotland. Eder added another for Portugal after 74 minutes with a powerful header before Bruma rifled home the third in the final stages, as Fernando Santos’ side showed they can find the net even without striker Cristiano Ronaldo, not in the squad. The coach made 10 changes from the win over Poland on Thursday in the Nations League but still eased past Alex McLeich’s side.

Scotland grabbed a late consolation through Steven Naismith, although after their Nations League defeat by Israel on Thursday, this was another disappointing evening, which puts more pressure on McLeish. “There was a lot for me to take out of that game,” said the Scotland coach. “I thought they played well after the horrible result in Israel. “We were compact, we played some good football going forward. Everytime you lose a game, you know there is going to be criticism. “I’ve had a few knocks in the past and that was a tough weekend, but I have to stand up and be brave and take it forward.” — DPA