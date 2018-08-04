Portal witnesses over 93,000 e-transactions

MUSCAT: The number of e-transactions that have been proceeded through ‘Invest Easy’ Portal during the last six months of the year 2017 stood at 93,477. This is attributed to the fact that investors tend to use the e-services available at the ‘Invest Easy’ Portal. The shift contributed to fast processing and growth of the number of transactions processed through the portal. It also contributed to enhancing clarity of procedures and providing investors with the opportunity to update the company’s data electronically thus saving time and effort. The e-services enhanced investors’ confidence and limited the illicit trade. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that it has received 24,898 transactions for cancelling registrations, 40,370 transactions for updating data, 11,236 new transactions in addition to 16,973 renewal transactions. The Ministry affirmed that providing the e-services through “Invest Easy’ Portal comes in a bid to facilitate doing business in the Sultanate and saving investors’ time and effort. — ONA

