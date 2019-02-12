Port of Duqm to support emerging fisheries industry

Alpha Fishco LLC, an upcoming fish meal factory located in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD), has shipped in containerised cargo for the construction of its production facility, utilizing the services of one of the world’s largest shipping companies.

The move underscores Port of Duqm’s appeal as strategically and conveniently located multipurpose port in the region. Port of Duqm already caters for container handling at its early operations container terminal and is building a strong commitment towards the emerging fish processing industry for the handling of its cargoes. The port is currently completing Phase 1 of its construction and expects to start fully fledged container operations by the first quarter of 2020.

Alpha Fischo LLC, located in SEZD Fisheries Zone, is owned by Eng Mohiuddin Mohamad Ali (pictured), Vice Chairman of MFAR Group of Companies. Alpha Fishco has a strong presence in the Construction, Hospitality, Education, Activated Carbons and the Real Estate & Development sector in India, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and the Maldives. The plant will be an export-oriented unit primarily focusing on European and Latin American markets. The company will begin with a facility to process 600 tons per day of fish by April 2019.

Port of Duqm foresees great volumes of reefer and general container exports generated by various fish processing units which will be operating from SEZD Fisheries Zone.

Port of Duqm is located within the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD) in the Governorate of Al Wusta. This region is historically rich in fisheries and marine resources and is in the process of developing a modern fishing industry that supports fish production, processing and value-addition