Port of Duqm handles maiden RoRo cargo

Underscoring its growing capability as a multipurpose maritime gateway, Port of Duqm (PDC) successfully handled the discharge of its first RoRo (Roll on Roll off) commercial cargo destined for the EPC3 package of the Duqm Refinery project.

RORO is a method to discharge cargo using wheeled or tracked consignment using a ramp from the vessel. The operation at PDC used both RoRo and LoLo (Lift on Lift off) modules to unload the shipment from MV Bahri Tabuk, a vessel operated by Saudi based shipping liner Bahri. LOLO is a standard method for handling these cargoes, but was deployed for the first time at Duqm in conjunction with the RoRo operation well.

Around 4336 MT of steel cargoes were discharged during the operation. Of this total, 13 MAFIs (wheeled platform used to carry the cargo) were deployed to unload 639 MT of the goods in RoRo mode, while 3697 MT were discharged in LoLo mode. “This is a major milestone for PDC in its Early Operation Phase. PDC is endeavouring to be the preferred port for such RoRo operations not only for the Duqm Refinery project, but also for other upcoming projects in the region,” said the port in a statement.

