Polymer plant to open on Monday

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, will preside over the opening of polyacrylamide plant at Raysut Industrial Estate at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, on Monday. Developed by ZL Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) company at a total cost of $20 million, the plant will meet local as well as regional demand. The plant will produce 15,000 tonnes per annum during the initial stage which will be increased to 70,000 tonnes per annum in the later stages.

