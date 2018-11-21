Politano late strike lifts new-look Italy past US

GENK, Belgium: Late substitute Matteo Politano scored an injury-time winner to lift a new-look Italy to a 1-0 win over the United States in an international friendly in Genk on Tuesday. Roberto Mancini’s side had looked set for another goalless draw after crashing out of the Nations League with a 0-0 stalemate against Portugal in Milan on Saturday. But Politano came on three minutes from time and slotted home in the 94th minute. It got Italy belatedly off the mark in a match they had dominated but which demonstrated Mancini’s side’s difficulty converting opportunities into goals.

“We had so many chances, the important thing is that it was a good performance,” said Mancini. “It was the first time we were playing together, so we couldn’t think of playing like the first half for 90 minutes. “We got a little stretched as we pushed harder to find the breakthrough. “I would have been very disappointed for it to end 0-0, especially for the players and for the Italians who came to see us.” Mancini wanted to test new players as Italy head towards Euro 2020 qualifying after failing to make the World Cup finals in Russia.

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, Hoffenheim’s Vincenzo Grifo and Juventus forward Moise Kean all made their Italy debuts. Kean, born in February 2000, became the first player born in the 21st century to play for Italy, coming on after 62 minutes for Domenico Berardi. “Sensi did really well, so did Kean and Grifo. Acerbi and De Sciglio impressed me too,” said Mancini. “The Euro qualifiers are coming up next year, so we’ve had a few too many draws and defeats lately, here’s hoping we get all victories.” — AFP