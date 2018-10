Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, received Yan Stanislav Puri, appointed-ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Sultanate, at the General Diwan of the ministry on Tuesday. Puri submitted copy of credentials. Sayyid Badr wished the new ambassador success and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Poland further progress. — ONA

