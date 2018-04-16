Polish delegation explores investment opportunities

STAFF Reporter –

A Polish delegation, representing Wielkopolska Development Fund in Poland, visited on Monday the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat to get familiarised with the investment opportunities in the Sultanate.

Omar Muqaibal, Director-General of Marketing and Media at PEIE, received the delegation and were briefed on the history of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, its vision, mission, incentives and objectives. The delegates were introduced to the various industrial estates that fall under the umbrella of PEIE throughout the Sultanate in addition to the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone.

PEIE officials elaborated on the vision of PEIE, which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies.

PEIE officials also highlighted the objectives of PEIE which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development.

The Polish delegation was also given a brief on KOM and the services and facilities offered to the companies operating in the ICT sector, and the educational institutions functioning within KOM.

