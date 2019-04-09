Local Oman 

Police, Customs Inspector General receives US Naval Forces Central Command Commander

Oman Observer

Muscat: Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs received at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) Command on Tuesday Vice Admiral James Malloy, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed aspects of cooperation on several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by ROP senior officers. –ONA

 

