Police crack down on drug traffickers, fuel smugglers.

Muscat: A police boat in the Mirbat Ras area foiled an attempt to smuggle quantities of Khat drugs by foreign nationals.

As per a statement from Royal Oman Police, three persons an Arab Nationality were arrested in the case with legal proceedings initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the police boats in Musandam arrested for 12 persons of Asian nationality for smuggling diesel.

Around 30,000 litres of diesel from 32 containers were seized from smugglers.

Legal action has been taken against the accused.