Poland relegated in Nations League after late Italy winner

Barcelona: Cristiano Biraghi’s stoppage-time winner helped Italy to a 1-0 win in Poland, relegating the hosts from UEFA Nations League Group A3. Poland became the first side demoted in the competition, left with one point from three games, while Italy are ahead of them with four and Portugal top the group with six, having played just twice.

Elsewhere, Russia earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Turkey in Sochi to take control of Group B2 on Sunday, ending their opponents’ hopes of promotion to the A tier.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy dominated Poland in Chorzow with Jorginho and Lorenzo Insigne both hitting the crossbar, although it looked like they would not get the victory they deserved until Biraghi struck.

“The victory was fully deserved even if the ball didn’t go in after all the chances we created,” said the match-winning defender.

“After missing so many opportunities, you can easily lose the game because the tension can be tricky. We never give up, so this victory belongs to the whole group.”

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho struck the woodwork in the first minute with a curling effort from the edge of the box, stating Italy’s attacking intention.

Insigne chipped one effort narrowly over and then another past Wojciech Szczesny, but onto the frame of the goal. Poland’s goalkeeper made some fine saves from Jorginho and Alessandro Florenzi, keeping his team in the game.

At the other end, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski continued his six match goalless streak for his country, while Gianluigi Donnarumma made a good stop to deny Kamil Grosicki.

Inside the second minute of three added on it seemed the match would end a draw, allowing Portugal to progress to the Nations League finals next June, but Biraghi was on hand to tap in from close range after a corner was diverted to the far post by substitute Kevin Lasagna.

“We dominated the game completely and should have scored earlier,”said Mancini.

“A 0-0 would have been an unfair result. We played very well but we can still improve a lot. In football you only need time and hardwork, magicians do not exist.”

Earlier Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russia, who surprisingly reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup on home soil, moved within a point of promotion.

Roman Neustadter broke the deadlock in the 20th minute from close range after Georgi Dzhikiya’s shot hit the post.

Denis Cheryshev netted the second seven minutes after coming on as a substitute, finishing at the near post from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross.

Russia have seven points after three games, ahead of Turkey on three, while Sweden are bottom with one but have played one game fewer. — dpa

