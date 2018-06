MUSCAT: The Suhar Poets Council held a poetry evening at the Sultan Qaboos Mosque on Sunday to celebrate the arrival of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in Suhar and Eid Al Fitr. The poetry evening was inaugurated by Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, and attended by public and private sector officials from North Al Batinah Governorate and a crowd of poetry enthusiasts.

