Poetry forum begins today

AL MUSANNAH: The 7th edition of Oman Poetry Forum begins on Sunday at the auditorium of Al Musanna College of Technology under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. Poets and media personalities from Oman and the Gulf region, will be participating in the opening ceremony. The Oman Poetry Forum has, since its inception in 2011, contributed to enriching the Omani, Arab nad regional poetic landscape by bringing together well-known poets and media persons. — ONA

