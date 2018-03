March 12 – Muscat Municipality has granted a week’s time to land owners in the Seeb area to prove the ownership of their sites where they have placed signboards. “Owners must appeal to the legal department at the Directorate and present documents to prove their ownership of these sites within a week.”



In a statement, the municipality said it is in the process of removing the boards that claim ownership over sites in the Rusayl Heights area.

