Platform to feature inspirational stories of women

The first women-based online platform that profiles and celebrates inspirational stories of women from a cross section of society will be launched at Grand Hyatt Muscat on Friday.

“HerStory”, a brainchild of the Arabian Stories, is the newest digital media platform showcasing some of the most inspiring stories of Omani women.

Her Highness Sayyida Basma al Said, founder of Whispers of Serenity, Maha al Balushi (the first Omani woman pilot), Ibtihal al Zadjali (media personality), Dr Lamya al Haj (Assistant Professor at SQU), Amal al Raisi (fashion designer), Dr Amal al Hashmi (Head of Stroke Unit at Ministry of Health), Radhika Hamlai (artist), Fatma al Nabhani (sports star), Safiya al Bahlani (artist), Loaya al Mamari (founder, Mint & Coco) are the women who will be featured at the event. Their stories will be featured in The Arabian Stories.

“There are hundreds of Omani women who are doing wonders here and this is a perfect platform to celebrate their work,” HH Sayyida Mayya al Said, the patron of HerStory, said.

The event, which is first of its kind, will feature inspirational stories of other women who have made a mark in society.

“HerStory is about women who have broken barriers to reach the top. It’s about women who are role models and who have made leaders in society. They will share snippets of their journey with the audience who can get inspired on May 3,” said Nishad Padiyarath, Executive Director of The Arabian Stories.

According to Sayyida Mayya, selecting a handful of women from hundreds who have made marvellous achievements in various fields was not an easy task. “After due consideration, we managed to pick 10 women who have outstanding journeys. From sports and science to entrepreneurship and even aerospace technology, these inspiring women of today and tomorrow have left their mark in every field,” she added. These 10 women will also be honoured for their work at the event.

