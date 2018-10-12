Plastic surgeon buys top South Korea Bitcoin exchange

Seoul: A consortium led by a prominent Seoul plastic surgeon purchased a controlling stake in South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, reports said on Friday.

The hyper-wired South has emerged as one of the world’s top Bitcoin markets, at one point accounting for more than 20 per cent of global bitcoin transactions — about 10 times the country’s share of the global economy.

Singapore-based BK Global Consortium bought a 50 per cent stake plus one share in Bithumb, the country’s biggest virtual currency exchange, from shareholder BTC Holdings for about 400 billion won ($353 million), Yonhap news agency and other South Korean media said, citing industry sources.

Bithumb has more than a million customers but suffered a devastating hacking attack in June that left more than $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen. — AFP

