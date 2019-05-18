Plastic bags import banned in Tanzania: Oman Embassy issues advisory

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in Tanzania has urged travellers from the Sultanate visiting the African country to take note of the ban imposed on the import of plastic bans.

“The United Republic of Tanzania has decided to ban the trading and import of plastic bags on the Tanzanian mainland as of 1 June 2019. Visitors to Tanzania are warned that customs authorities will confiscate the bags in their possession, whether in their hands or in their bags,” the advisory said.

The Tanzanian government officially announced a ban on the entry of all plastic carrier bags in a statement from the Vice President’s office.

The statement said the government was going to set up a special desk at entry points to enforce the measure.

The statement said, “All plastic carrier bags, regardless of their thickness will be prohibited from being imported, exported, manufactured, sold, stored, supplied and used in mainland Tanzania.”

Plastic or plastic packaging for medical services, industrial products, construction industry, agricultural sector, foodstuff, sanitary and waste management are not prohibited.

The government said that plastics carrier items known as “Ziploc bags” specifically designed to carry toiletries will be permitted as they are expected to remain in the permanent possession of visitors and are not expected to be disposed of in the county.