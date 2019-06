The Sultanate celebrated Eid al Fitr with religious fervour and traditional festivities on Wednesday. Believers in far-flung and mountainous areas also gathered at mosques and open spaces to perform Eid prayers. The picture shows the faithful performing Eid prayers in Jabal Akhdhar, a part of Al Hajar Mountains in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, which is a major tourist attraction. Meanwhile, tourist spots in the Sultanate witnessed a large number of visitors during the first three days of Eid holidays. — Photo by Hassan al Mayahi

