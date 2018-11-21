PIA resumes Muscat-Lahore operations

Muscat: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed Muscat operations from Lahore on Saturday following a break that lasted nearly a year.

As per an official statement, the airline will operate two weekly flights on Saturday and Sunday using the A320 aircraft. With the introduction of these flights, PIA will have nine daily flights to Muscat from Peshawar, Turbat, Gwadar, besides Lahore.

The flight, PK229, took off from Lahore Airport for Oman with 141 passengers on Saturday.