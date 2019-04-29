Physical odds don’t deter them from achieving good grades

SALALAH, APRIL 29 – Physical disabilities are not a hindrance for them to do well and steal the lime light. This was proved at a ceremony held at Millennium Salalah Resort where some 60 schoolchildren with various physical disabilities were honoured for their achievements in different grades.

Dr Al Waleed bin Saeed al Hinai, Director-General Education in Dhofar Governorate, gave away the certificates to the successful students, while of Dr Fatima bint Ahmed al Ghassania, Director of Educational Programmes Department, was seen encouraging the students over their success.

As a mark of encouragement and a show of strength of these physically challenged students, some success stories of old students were showcased through an audio visual presentation, while some of them chose to come to personally on the occasion and encourage the younger ones.

Graduate student Abdulrahman bin Suhail Mohammed al Mashani from the Hittin Primary School read the verses from the Holy Quran.

Giving an overview of services being offered by the Ministry of Education, Safa bint Abduljalil beit Salim, Head of the Special Education Department, highlighted the challenges of offering quality education to physically challenged students.

“We do this as our duty and in course of this duty we find that there are some very bright students. Thus providing appropriate educational services to each student and providing educational opportunities that fit with the abilities of the students becomes our priority,” she said.

Among the students who received the honours were physically and intellectually challenged while a few had problems with their audio, visual faculties.

“The third batch of graduates of the intellectual integration programme and the second batch of graduates of the audio-visual integration programme and some graduates with visual disabilities took part in today’s graduation ceremony. We are proud of them and assure them and their parents our commitment to stand by them,” said an official of the Ministry of Education.

An exhibition of works of the students was held on the sidelines of the main event as some graduate students took part in the interactive session organised on the occasion. Highlights of the event were speech of graduate student Bayan bint Salim al Nahdi and a poem recitation by Saeed bin Ali Masood al Shehri from Salalah Elementary School.

A large number of parents, teachers and dignitaries from Dhofar took part in the event.

Related