Philips posts mixed results in Q3

The Hague: Dutch electronics giant Philips, which is focusing its business on medical equipment and services, on Monday posted higher third quarter sales but profits dipped due to currency headwinds.

Sales rose 4.0 per cent to 4.3 billion euros ($4.9 billion) year-on-year and orders for the Amsterdam-based group’s medical diagnostic and treatment machines grew 11 per cent.

Net profit in the three months to September fell to 292 million euros from 423 million euros a year earlier. — AFP

Related